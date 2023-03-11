Akash Deep is a proven customer for RCB. He was drafted into the squad during the second phase of 2021 IPL and has been with the team since then. Akash Deep has so far taken five wickets in five matches.
11 Mar, 2023
Ishan Kishan is a star among the pack. The Mumbai Indians star was the most expensive buy in IPL 2022 for Rs 15.25 crore. Kishan is a Bihar native but plays domestic cricket for Jharkhand.
11 Mar, 2023
Shivam Singh plays as a batter for Bihar in domestic cricket and made his first-class debut in 2022. So far he has played 5 FC matches scoring 229 runs. PBKS bought him in IPL 2023 auction.
11 Mar, 2023
Mukesh Kumar made headlines when Delhi Capitals shelled out Rs 5.5 crores for the Bengal pacer in the mini auction. He has played for India A and also received a national team call-up.
11 Mar, 2023
