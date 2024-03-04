Chris Gayle's 175* runs knock for RCB in IPL 2013.
CSK's appearances in IPL playoffs. MS Dhoni-led franchise played 12 playoffs and 10 finals.
Virat Kohli's most runs in an IPL season. He smashed 4 centuries and 7 half-centuries. 973 runs in 16 IPL matches.
MS Dhoni has played 226 IPL matches as a captain of a franchise.
Longest partnership in IPL.
Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers made a record-breaking 229-runs partnership for RCB against Gujarat Lions.
Virat Kohli-led RCB will play the opener clash of the tournament against CSK on March 22 at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.
