List Of Indian Players In Major League Cricket
16 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
World Cup-winning India U-19 captain Unmukt Chand will represent Los Angeles Knight Riders.
Harmeet Singh, who was a part of the India U-19 team that lifted the World Cup in 2012 is a part of Seattle Orcas, co-owned by Delhi Capitals.
The 36-year-old Sarabjit Ladda has represented Punjab in domestic cricket and was a part of several IPL franchises from 2010 to 2016. MI New York got him in the draft.
Saurabh Netravalkar led India in the 2010 U-19 World Cup. He currently plays for the USA national cricket team and has been selected by Washington Freedom.
A member of India's U-19 World Cup-winning Indian team, Smit Patel has played for the Gujarat in domestic cricket and will play for San Francisco Unicorns in inaugural MLC.
Milind Kumar has represented Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. He will play for Team Texas, owned by Chennai Super Kings.
Rajasthan-born all-rounder Tajinder Singh has represented Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab in IPL and will represent San Francisco Unicorns.
Days after announcing his retirement from Indian Premier League, Ambati Rayudu will don the Texas Super Kings colours in inaugural Major League Cricket.
