Records Owned By MS Dhoni In IPL
12 Apr, 2023
Koushik Paul
MS Dhoni will be leading CSK for the 200th time in IPL. Overall he captained 213 time in IPL.
MS Dhoni is just 21 sixes shy of becoming the first keeper to hit 250 maximums in IPL.
MS Dhoni has played most number of matches in IPL - 237. Dinesh Karthik is second with 232.
MS Dhoni holds the record for most wicketkeeping dismissals in IPL - 173.
MS Dhoni is the second successful IPL captain winning four trophies.
MS Dhoni is the second-most run-getter for CSK in IPL. He has scored 4430 runs for CSK.
MS Dhoni is the 5th Indian batter to score 5000 IPL runs. He has 5004 runs currently.
