List Of MS Dhoni's Records That Are Unbreakable | PICS
03 Jul, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Winning All 3 ICC Trophies.
Fastest Stumping At 0.08 Seconds.
Most Stumpings in International Cricket (195).
Fastest to Number 1 Spot Among ICC ODI Batsmen in 42 innings.
Most international Matches as Captain (332).
Most Matches As Captain In IPL (226).
Most Runs Scored In 20th Over In IPL History (713).
Most Sixes In 20th Over In IPL History (59).
Most Stumpings In IPL History (42).
Oldest Winning IPL Captain at 41.
