List Of MS Dhoni's Records That Are Unbreakable | PICS

03 Jul, 2023

Debayan Bhattacharyya

Winning All 3 ICC Trophies.

Fastest Stumping At 0.08 Seconds.

Most Stumpings in International Cricket (195).

Fastest to Number 1 Spot Among ICC ODI Batsmen in 42 innings.

Most international Matches as Captain (332).

Most Matches As Captain In IPL (226).

Most Runs Scored In 20th Over In IPL History (713).

Most Sixes In 20th Over In IPL History (59).

Most IPL Finals (10).

Most Stumpings In IPL History (42).

Oldest Winning IPL Captain at 41.

