List Of Players RCB Might Release Before IPL 2024
07 Sep, 2023
Koushik Paul
After an impressive 2022 season, Anuj Rawat failed to live up to the expectations in IPL 2023 for RCB. In 9 matches he scored only 91 runs with a best of 29 not out.
With 14 wickets in 13 games for RCB, Harshal Patel is likely to be on the released players list ahead of IPL 2024. Surely, RCB expected more from their death overs speciallist.
With age not on his side and not as effective as before, RCB are likely to release Dinesh Karthik before IPL 2024.
Shahbaz Ahmed failed to showcase his all-round skills in IPL 2023 for RCB. In 10 matches, the Bengal spinner scored 42 runs and took just a wicket.
Finn Allen has been a part of RCB squad since 2021, but is yet to get a game so far. Every year, the New Zealander is being released and bought back.
Kedar Jadav came into the RCB squad in IPL 2023 as a replacement player. He played twice in IPL 2023, scoring just 12 runs.
RCB are yet to win an IPL title. Their best finish in Indian Premier League was in 2016 when they finished runners-up.
