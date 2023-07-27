List Of Precious Awards Achieve By Virat Kohli | Pics
27 Jul, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna: 2018
ICC ODI Player of the Year: 2012, 2017
ICC ODI Team of the Year: 2012, 2014, 2016 (captain), 2017 (captain)
ICC Test Team of the Year: 2017 (captain)
Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Decade (2010-2020)
Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy (ICC Cricketer of the Year): 2017, 2018
