List Of Star Footballers Who Retired In 2023

Several legendary figures in football have bid adieu to the sport in 2023. Let's take a look at the some of them.
After leading France to 2018 FIFA World Cup win, Hugo Lloris retired from football at the age of 36 on January 9 2023. He last played for Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League.
At 41, Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced his retirement from football on June 6, 2023, after playing his final game for AC Milan against Hellas Verona in Italian Serie A.
Germany's 2014 World Cup-winner Mesut Ozil announced his retirement from football on March 23, 2023. He had also played for Real Madrid and Arsenal.
Wales men’s all-time leading goalscorer and a five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, Gareth Bale, has announced his retirement from football on January 9, 2023.
Sergio Ramos, Spain’s most capped player, bid adieu to football on January 24, 2023. Ramos, who last played for PSG in Ligue 1, won FIFA World Cup and Euro Cup with Spain. He had also played for Real Madrid.
After almost three decades in football, the Joaquin decided to call it quits. Undisputedly a Real Betis Legend, Joaquin played until his early 40s before retiring.
