List Of Unusual Dismissals In International Cricket
06 Nov, 2023
Koushik Paul
Obstructing the field: It states a batter can be given out for obstructing the field if he wilfully attempts to obstruct or distract the fielding side by word or action.
Handled the ball: A batter could be given out for handling the ball if, while playing a delivery, the batter intentionally touched the ball with one or both of their hands not holding the bat.
Timed Out: It occurs when an incoming batter is not ready to play within two minutes of the previous batter being out.
Retired Out: If a batter retires for any other reason, or without the umpire's permission, they are considered to have forfeited their wicket and are therefore out.
Hit The Ball Twice: It happens when the batter hits the ball twice while the ball is in play.
Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews was dismissed by Timed Out against Bangladesh in an ODI World Cup 2023 game.
Angelo Mathews became the first batter in international cricket to be Timed Out.
