List Of Top 10 Highest Individual Scores In T20 Internationals | PICS

19 Aug, 2023

Debayan Bhattacharyya

Aaron Finch - 172(76) vs Zimbabwe.

Hazratullah Zazai - 162(62) vs Ireland.

Aaron Finch 156 (63) vs England.

Glenn Maxwell - 145 (65) vs Sri Lanka.

Zeeshan Kukikhel - 137(49) vs Austria.

Max O' Dowd - 133(73) vs Malaysia.

George Munsey - 132(61) vs Austria.

George Munsey - 127 (56) vs Netherlands.

Ollie Hairs - 127 (53) vs Italy.

Shubman Gill - 126 (63) vs New Zealand.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Cricketers With 500 T20I Runs Against Multiple Teams

 Find Out More