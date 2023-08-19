List Of Top 10 Highest Individual Scores In T20 Internationals | PICS
19 Aug, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Aaron Finch - 172(76) vs Zimbabwe.
Hazratullah Zazai - 162(62) vs Ireland.
Aaron Finch 156 (63) vs England.
Glenn Maxwell - 145 (65) vs Sri Lanka.
Zeeshan Kukikhel - 137(49) vs Austria.
Max O' Dowd - 133(73) vs Malaysia.
George Munsey - 132(61) vs Austria.
George Munsey - 127 (56) vs Netherlands.
Ollie Hairs - 127 (53) vs Italy.
Shubman Gill - 126 (63) vs New Zealand.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Cricketers With 500 T20I Runs Against Multiple Teams