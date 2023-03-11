Virat Kohli's first century in IPL came in 2016 against now-defunct Gujarat Lions. He scored 100 from 63 balls that included 11 fours and a six. RCB lost by 6 wickets.
Among his four IPL tons in 2016, his 108 not out in 58 balls against Rising Pune Supergiants was a treat to watch. Kohli hit 8 fours and 7 sixes in that innings. RCB won by 7 wickets.
Virat Kohli's 113 from just 50 balls against Punjab Kings was one of his best in IPL. He hit 12 fours and 8 over boundaries in that game that RCB won by 82 runs (DLS Method)
Virat Kohli's love affair with Gujarat Lions was palpable in 2016 when he scored his second ton against the then Suresh Raina-led side. He scored 109 (55b, 5x4, 8x6) in RCB's 144-run win.
Virat Kohli's last IPL ton came against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in 2019. He scored exact 100 in 58 balls studded with 9 fours and 4 sixes. RCB won by 10 runs.
