List Of Virat Kohli's Records That Are Unbreakable | PICS
02 Jul, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Kohli is the only cricketer to have slammed over 20 (22) ODI centuries in successful run-chases. He averages an astonishing 93.32 in this regard.
He slammed 41 tons across formats while leading Team India, the joint-most by a captain with Ponting.
Kohli has an incredible average of 59.92 as captain in international cricket.
Kohli holds the record for scoring the most number of double-centuries as captain in Test cricket. He slammed as many as seven between 2016 and 2019.
Kohli remains the fastest to fastest 10,000 runs in ODIs in 205 innings.
Kohli's average on completing his 10,000th run was 59.62. Which is the highest till now.
Kohli hammered a record-breaking 973 runs in IPL 2016.
Kohli is the only batter to have slammed eight or more ODI centuries against three different teams.
Kohli averages an astronomical 101.92 in successful run-chases in T20 Internationals.
Kohli has won the Player of the Series award as many as seven times (T20Is).
He is one of the few players to have slammed more than one double-century in a Test series.
Kohli has slammed three centuries in an ODI series twice in his career.
