Lowest Team Totals in the IPL Playoffs
In the 2010 IPL, the Deccan Chargers were bowled out for 82 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore. So far, that is the lowest score in the playoffs.
The second-lowest score was recorded in the semi-final match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals in 2008. Only 87 runs were scored by the DC.
The Lucknow Super Giants were bundled out for 101 runs by the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 eliminator match.
The Deccan Chargers had a forgettable night in the IPL 2010 playoffs as they were bowled out for 104 runs by Chennai Super Kings.
Mumbai Indians won the IPL 2017 qualifier 2 match by bowling out Kolkata Knight Riders for 107 runs, thus helping them to reach the final.
