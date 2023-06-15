Binura Fernando was picked up by the Dambulla Aura for $76,000.

15 Jun, 2023

Sunny Daud

Chad Bowes is the only overseas batsman in Galle Titans team. The New Zealand batter, who made his international debut earlier this year, was picked up by GT for $58,000.

Charith Asalanka was picked up by the defending champions Jaffna Kings for an amount of $80,000.

Dhananjaya de Silva bagged a $76,000 contract with the Dambulla Aura.

Dinesh Chandimal was snapped up by B-Love Kandy for $72,000.

Madushanka became the most expensive player at the LPL 2023 auction. Jaffna Kings paid a record fee of $92,000 to secure the service of Madushanka.

Dunith Wellalage was picked up by Jaffna Kings for a fee of $56,000. The former Sri Lankan U-19 skipper is a skilled left-arm spinner.

Dushmantha Chameera will play for B-Love Kandy. The franchise paid $70,000 to acquire Chameera.

Dambulla Aura paid $68,000 to acquire Sadeera Samarawickrama's services for the LPL 2023 season.

Noor Ahmed, who had a successful Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign with the Gujarat Titans (GT), was acquired by Dambulla Aura for $50,000.

