Binura Fernando was picked up by the Dambulla Aura for $76,000.
Chad Bowes is the only overseas batsman in Galle Titans team. The New Zealand batter, who made his international debut earlier this year, was picked up by GT for $58,000.
Charith Asalanka was picked up by the defending champions Jaffna Kings for an amount of $80,000.
Dhananjaya de Silva bagged a $76,000 contract with the Dambulla Aura.
Dinesh Chandimal was snapped up by B-Love Kandy for $72,000.
Madushanka became the most expensive player at the LPL 2023 auction. Jaffna Kings paid a record fee of $92,000 to secure the service of Madushanka.
Dunith Wellalage was picked up by Jaffna Kings for a fee of $56,000. The former Sri Lankan U-19 skipper is a skilled left-arm spinner.
Dushmantha Chameera will play for B-Love Kandy. The franchise paid $70,000 to acquire Chameera.
Dambulla Aura paid $68,000 to acquire Sadeera Samarawickrama's services for the LPL 2023 season.
Noor Ahmed, who had a successful Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign with the Gujarat Titans (GT), was acquired by Dambulla Aura for $50,000.
Fernando was picked up by the Dambulla Aura for $76,000.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: MS Dhoni's Ex Girlfriends: From Priyanka Jha To Deepika Padukone