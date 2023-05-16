Suryakumar Yadav vs LSG spinners will be the most looked-forward-to contest, as SKY is one of the best against spinners.
Marcus Stonis has an astounding record against Chris Jordan.He has amassed 125 runs in 52 balls.
Nehal Wadhera can be the game-changer for MI in middle-overs. His strike rate of 169.12 in this IPL speaks volumes of the cricketer he is.
Dangerous Nicholas Pooran, with his striking ability, could be the key for the Super Giants vs MI.
MI's Piyush Chawla has become the go-to man for Rohit Sharma, thanks to his brilliant show in IPL 2023. The veteran wrist-spinner is the leading wicket-taker for his team, with 19 wickets in 12 matches so far.
Kyle Mayers is LSG's leading run-getter in this competition, having scored 361 runs in 12 matches. He could ruin MI's party and earn a lifeline for LSG tonight.
Hrithik Shokeen has had the wood over the explosive LSG openers. He could very well be brought in to bowl in the powerplay.
Young Ravi Bishnoi has surely climbed up the ladder fast. Today, he is among India's best leg-spinners. He would surely have the spotlight on him tonight.
