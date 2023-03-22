The most prominent Indian player in MLC 2023 is Unmukt Chand. He has led the India to U-19 World Cup triumph in 2012. Chand, who has also featured in IPL, will represent LA Knight Riders.
22 Mar, 2023
The 30-year-old Maharashtra-born player, was also part of the U-19 team that lifted the World Cup in 2012. He will play for Seattle Orcas, co-owned by Delhi Capitals.
22 Mar, 2023
Rajasthan-born all-rounder Tajinder Singh has played various first-class matches and represented Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in IPL. He will represent San Francisco Unicorns.
22 Mar, 2023
Another former Indian U-19 captain, Saurabh Netravalkar led India in the 2010 World Cup. He currently plays for the USA national cricket team and has been selected by Washington Freedom.
22 Mar, 2023
The 36-year-old Sarabjit Ladda has represented Punjab in domestic cricket and was a part of several IPL franchises from 2010 to 2016. MI New York got him in the draft.
22 Mar, 2023
Along with Unmukt Chand, Smit Patel was also the member of the Indian team that lifted the U-19 World Cup in 2012, Smit has played for the Gujarat in domestic cricket. He will play for San Francisco Unicorns.
22 Mar, 2023
Milind Kumar has represented Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the IPL. He will play for Team Texas, owned by Chennai Super Kings.
22 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!