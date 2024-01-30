Man in a Woman's World - Meet Supercross Racer Aleena Mansur

30 Jan, 2024

Sunny Daud

Aleena Mansur is among the first Indian females to do Supercross.

Aleena revealed that her father had to sell off a house to support her passion.

"I love to fly and on these bikes, I fly and that excites me about the sport", Said Aleena Mansur

She has already had five fractures, but her father has been supportive and hence she managed to continue on

Aleena hopes that things will change for her – in terms of finance and popularity

