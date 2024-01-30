Man in a Woman's World - Meet Supercross Racer Aleena Mansur
Aleena Mansur is among the first Indian females to do Supercross.
Aleena revealed that her father had to sell off a house to support her passion.
"I love to fly and on these bikes, I fly and that excites me about the sport", Said Aleena Mansur
She has already had five fractures, but her father has been supportive and hence she managed to continue on
Aleena hopes that things will change for her – in terms of finance and popularity
