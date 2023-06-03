Man City vs Man United, FA Cup FINAL- Highlights
03 Jun, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring in the 13th second of the game with a right-footed volley.
Ilkay Gundogan's opener at 13 seconds is the fastest goal ever scored in FA Cup Final history.
Bruno Fernandes made it all square from the spot in the 33rd minute.
Gundogan scored with another volley, this time with his left foot to give City a 2-1 lead in the 51st minute. It was enough to win the FA Cup.
The FA Cup Crown was City's second accolade of the 2022-23 season, keeping their treble hopes alive.
This victory was Manchester City's 7th FA Cup title.
City captain Ilkay Gundogan has been adjudged as Man of the Match for his match-winning performance.
Manchester United finished 3rd in the EPL, won the Carling Cup and finished runners-up in the 2022-23 season.
Manchester City now face Inter Milan in the UCL Final on 11th June (IST).
Manchester City-Champions of FA Cup 2022-23.
