Manchester United 2023 Squad Most Expensive In History
16 Feb, 2024
Koushik Paul
The Manchester United squad in the last financial year is the most expensive ever recorded, according to a UEFA report.
Manchester United came third in the Premier League last season, as well as winning the Carabao Cup, in Erik ten Hag's first season in charge. All this came with a squad costing a €1.422 billion ($1.543bn).
Manchester United’s costly signings included Antony (€95 million), Harry Maguire (€93m), Jadon Sancho (€85m) and Casemiro (€82m).
With this costing, Manchester United surpassed La Liga giants Real Madrid of 2020, which cost €1,332m.
While Manchester United topped the list, arch-rivals Manchester City of 2023 were second while Chelsea's 2022 squad came third.
The figures included all of Europe's biggest aside from Chelsea, Everton and Leicester City, whose financial data for 2023 has not been released.
In the ongoing season, Manchester United were ousted from UEFA Champions League group stage and are sixth in current EPL table.
