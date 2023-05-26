Manchester United 4-1 Chelsea- Talking Points
26 May, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Casemiro opened the scoring for United in the 6th minute of the game.
Anthony Martial doubled the lead at the stroke of half-time.
Bruno Fernandes made it 3-0 from the spot in the 73rd minute.
Marcus Rashford made it 4-0 for the home side in the 78th minute.
Joao Felix reduced the deficit and scored a consolation goal in the 89th minute for Chelsea.
Rashford has scored 30 goals for Manchester United this season in 54 games. He is the 12th United player to achieve the feat.
Manchester United will finish in the top 4 slot and as a result, they have qualified for the Champions League.
"It’s really important [to finish in the top four]. This club belongs in the Champions League and it’s not so easy in the Premier League''. Erik ten Haag said after the match.
"They have got fantastic players, Rashford scored 30 goals, Varane, Fernandes, bring Casemiro in. There are a lot of factors so you be optimistic'', Lampard told after the match.
