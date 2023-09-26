Meet Arvind Singh Solanki - From Farming To Asian Games 2023 Silver
26 Sep, 2023
Koushik Paul
Arvind Singh Solanki is a 26-year-old farmer's son from Uttar Pradesh. He, along with Arjun Lal Jat, won a silver medal in lightweight doubles sculls at the Asian Games 2023.
Arvind Singh Solanki, who joined Indian Army in 2016, had to lose 1kg before the event to meet the weight requirement. He ran 20kms to lose one kilogram.
Arvind Singh Solanki, who is a Naib Subedar in Indian Army, learned to row only after joining the the forces in April 2016.
Arvind Singh Solanki told his family about rowing in 2018. Within two months of being introduced to rowing, Arvind won an inter-centre battalion championship.
Arvind Singh Solanki had competed at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta as well. He won two gold at the 2018 National Championship.
Arvind Singh Solanki won a silver at the Asian Championship in South Korea in 2019, followed by a gold at the Asian Rowing Championship in 2021.
Arvind Singh Solanki's efforts and achievements will inspire youngsters of the village to excel in sports.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Indian Batsmen with 5 or More ODI Centuries In a Calendar Year- In Pics