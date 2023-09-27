Meet Ashi Chouksey Who Clinched Silver Medal In Women's 50m In Asian Games
In 2022, Chouksey won the silver medal in the women's 10 metre air rifle team event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
She is ranked 56th in the World in the 50m 3P event.
Ashi Chouksey won a Gold medal in the ISSF World Cup, Baku in 2022 in the mixed team event.
Ashi Chouksey won a Bronze medal in the ISSF World Cup, Changwon in 2022 in the team event.
Ashi Chouksey started her in MP State Shooting Academy, Bhopal.
Ashi Chouksey started shooting at the age of 15, and she quickly rose through the ranks of Indian shooting.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Meet Manu Bhaker India's Shooter Who Clinched Gold Medal In Asian Games 2023