Unknown Facts About Asian Games Shooter Ramita Jindal
Ramita is from Haryana's Ladwa.
Ramita started shooting when she was in class 8th at the age of 13.
In the beginning she went there for 1 to 2 hours, but after 1 year, she increased in hours of her practice.
Ramita Jindal started her practice at Karan Shooting Academy, Ladwa.
Ramita Jindal got 2nd or 3rd position in District & State level matches and qualified for the National Competition.
Ramita Jindal is ranked 11th in the World in the 10m Air Rifle event.
Ramita Jindal won 2 Gold medals during the World Championship, Cairo 2022 in the 10m Air Rifle Women & team event.
Ramita won a Gold medal in the World Cup 2022 held in Baku, 2022 in the team event.
Ramita won a Silver medal in the World Cup 2022 held in Changwon, 2022 in the team event.
