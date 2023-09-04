Meet Barsha Siwakoti, Nepal's Mystery Fan Girl Of Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma
Barsha Siwakoti is Nepalese actress and model
She attended the IND vs NEP match of Asia Cup 2023
Barsha Siwakoti extended her support to Rohit Paudel-led Nepal team
She revealed that she is a big fan of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
She won Sagarmath Music Award for Best Modern Female Model in 2021
Barsha Siwakoti made her film debut in 2014 with the movie Nai Nabhannu La 2
She has worked in 10 movies till now
