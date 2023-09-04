Meet Barsha Siwakoti, Nepal's Mystery Fan Girl Of Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma

04 Sep, 2023

Nikhil

Barsha Siwakoti is Nepalese actress and model

She attended the IND vs NEP match of Asia Cup 2023

Barsha Siwakoti extended her support to Rohit Paudel-led Nepal team

She revealed that she is a big fan of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

She won Sagarmath Music Award for Best Modern Female Model in 2021

Barsha Siwakoti made her film debut in 2014 with the movie Nai Nabhannu La 2

She has worked in 10 movies till now

