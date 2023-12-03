Meet The Family Of Yashasvi Jaiswal - Rising Star In Indian Cricket
Yashasvi Jaiswal is an Indian cricketer who was born in Suriyawan, Uttar Pradesh. He made his international debut against the West Indies in 2023.
Yashasvi Jaiswal plays for the Rajasthan Royals franchise in the IPL where he gradually upskilled his talent.
Here are few images of Yashasvi Jaiswal's family
Bhupendra Kumar Jaiswal is Yashasvi Jaiswal's father, and he owns a small hardware store.
Kanchan Jaiswal is Jaiswal's mother, and she is a housewife by profession.
Jaiswal is the youngest of four siblings, with two sisters and one brother.
Tejasvi Jaiswal, Yashasvi Jaiswal's elder brother also takes training in cricket.
Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in prime form. The young talent has performed well in the T-20 series against Australia.
