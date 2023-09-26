Meet India's Asian Games 2023 Silver Medallist Neha Thakur
Neha Thakur is from Amaltaj village in Dewas district (MP).
Neha Thakur finished 6th place at the 2022 World Championships
Neha Thakur is a two-time Asian Games medalist, winning silver in 2018 and 2022.
Neha Thakur is an Silver medalist at the 2018 Asian Games
Neha was on 4th place at the 2021 World Championships.
Neha Thakur won Bronze medal in Asian Sailing Championship in Abu Dhabi last year.
