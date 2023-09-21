Meet Kadai Yaseen Ahamed - India's Only Rider To At MotoGP Bharat 2023
Kadai Yaseen Ahamed is a professional motorcycle road racer and the 2021 Indian national champion in the Pro-Stock 301 to 400cc class.
Kadai Yaseen Ahamed is the only Indian biker who would be part of MotoGP Bharat weekend in the Moto3 category.
Kadai Yaseen Ahamed started track racing in 2012.
Kadai Yaseen Ahamed have been chosen as India's wildcard entry for the MotoGP.
Ahamed will be the second Indian to race in a MotoGP weekend after S Sarath Kumar, who took part in one race in the 125cc class in 2011.
Ahamed was crowned the 2020 national champion in the pro-stock 400 class and also has experience of racing in other championships
Ahamed will be making his debut in the Moto3 class at the Grand Prix of India when MotoGP comes to India for its inaugural race at the Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida
Ahamed did his schooling at the Hindu High School in Chennai.
