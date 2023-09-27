Meet Manu Bhaker India's Shooter Who Clinched Gold Medal In Asian Games 2023
Manu Bhaker clinched Gold medal in Women 25m pistol event.
Bhaker was born on February 18, 2002, in Jhajjar, Haryana, India.
Manu Bhaker started shooting at the age of 14, and she quickly rose through the ranks of Indian shooting.
Manu Bhaker is the youngest Indian to win a gold medal at the ISSF World Cup.
Manu Bhaker won the gold medal in the women's 10 m air pistol event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
At the Tokyo Olympics, Bhaker finished fourth in the women's 10 m air pistol event.
Manu Bhaker is the Arjuna Award winner (2020)
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Players To Watch Out For