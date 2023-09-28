Meet Naorem Roshibina Devi Who Clinched Silver Medal In Asian Games 2023
Naorem Roshibina Devi, comes from a place called as Bishnupur in Manipur.
Her first ever international achievement came during the Junior Worlds in 2016, where she won a bronze medal.
Roshibina Devi won the Gold medal in 2023 Moscow Wushu Star Championship
Roshibina Devi won the Bronze medal in the 2018 Asian Games
In 2017 Asian Junior Wushu Championships Roshibina Devi clinched the gold medal.
Naorem Roshibina Devi cinched Silver medal in Asian Games 2023
