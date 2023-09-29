Meet Palak And Esha - India's Shooting Sensations At Asian Games 2023
29 Sep, 2023
Koushik Paul
17-year-old Palak beat compatriot Esha Singh to win Gold in women's 10m air pistol at the Asian Games 2023.
Pakak, who was born in Haryana in 2005, held a precision pistol for the first time at the school shooting ranges in Gurgaon in 2019. Within four years, Palak made rapid strides.
Palak won gold at the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 and is ranked 114th in the world in the 10m Air Pistol event.
Esha Singh was selected for the Indian Core team for the Tokyo Olympics. She had failed to finish among the top two to qualify for the Olympics.
Before taking up shooting seriously, Esha Singh tried go-karting, badminton, tennis and skating.
Esha Singh began shooting in 2014, and in 2015 became the Telangana state champion in the 10m air pistol category. She defeated star shooters Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu as a 13-year-old.
Both Palak and Eshe won medals for the country at the ISSF World Cup in Cairo in 2022.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Most Centuries After 35 Innings In ODI