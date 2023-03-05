Saika Ishaque is a left-arm spinner who plays for be Bengal in domestic cricket. She has previously played for India A women, Trailblazers in the past.
On her WPL debut, Saika Ishaque dismissed Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi and Monica Patel.
Playing her first match for Mumbai Indians, Saika Ishaque had fantastic figures of 4/11 in 3.1 overs. MI defeated Gujarat Giants by 143 runs.
Saika Ishaque will be under the mentorship of legendary Jhulan Goswami at MI with whom she spent a lot of time while playing for state teams.
Saika Ishaque was bought by Mumbai Indians in the auction for her base price of Rs 10 lakhs. She has played at almost all the age levels for Bengal.
