Meet Sameer Rizvi, Who Will Likely Be Highest Paid Player In Uncapped List In IPL 2024 Auction
Sameer Rizvi was born on December 6, 2003, in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.
Sameer Rizvi is a right-handed batsman and a right-arm offbreak bowler.
He made his List A debut on December 11, 2021, for Uttar Pradesh in the 2021–22 Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Sameer Rizvi scored his second century and the fastest of the tournament in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League
Rizvi started playing cricket at the age of 10. He used to play with his friends in the streets of Meerut.
Rizvi is a big fan of Sachin Tendulkar. He grew up watching Tendulkar play and he is inspired by his achievements. Rizvi hopes to one day play for India like Tendulkar did.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: ODI World Cup 2023, PAK vs AFG: Battles To Watch Out For