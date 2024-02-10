Meet Saumy Pandey, India All-Rounder Who Turned Heads In Under-19 WC 2024
Saumy Pandey is in the limelight because of his incredible performances in the U19 World Cup.
Cricketing experts and fans are comparing the all-rounder with Ravindra Jadeja.
The cricketer has shown tremendous potential for the future with 17 wickets so far, with a best of 4/19.
Saumy Pandey started playing cricket at age 7 or 8, he was physically very weak. He was advised by doctors to do some physical activity to boost his immunity.
Both his parents are government teachers
He was one of the best performers in the 2023-24 Cooch Behar Trophy, where he emerged as the second-highest wicket-taker for Madhya Pradesh, scalping 23 wickets in nine innings
