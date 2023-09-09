Who is Shakib Al Hasan's Wife Umme Ahmed Shishir
She is a model and a Software Engineer.
She was born and raised in Narayanganj, Bangladesh.
She has worked for many TVC ads like Kumarika soap, Huawei GR5, Veet, etc.
In 2010, she met Shakib Al Hasan at County Cricket League in England.
Both were dating for 2 years secretly.
They got married at a magical date 12.12.12 (12 December 2012).
She has big popularity on social media with 2.3 Million followers on Instagram.
She is also fitness enthusiast and traveler.
She is also a mother of three angels.
