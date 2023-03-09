Shreyanka Patil is a Karnataka all-rounder and was the second-highest wicket-taker with 20 scalps in 2022-23 Senior Women ODI Tournament.
Shreyanka Patil was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore at the WPL 2023 auction for Rs 10 lakh.
A fan of Virat Kohli, Shreyanka Patil has so far impressed many in the ongoing WPL 2023 with her all-round abilities.
Aged 20 years, Shreyanka Patil played fearless cricket both with bat and ball against Mumbai Indians, earning praise from Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana, Dinesh Karthik and more.
If she continues in same vein in ongoing WPL, Shreyanka Patil might soon be reckonig for India colours.
