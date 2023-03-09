Who Is Shreyanka Patil?

Shreyanka Patil is a Karnataka all-rounder and was the second-highest wicket-taker with 20 scalps in 2022-23 Senior Women ODI Tournament.

09 Mar, 2023

Koushik Paul

Dream Come True

Shreyanka Patil was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore at the WPL 2023 auction for Rs 10 lakh.

09 Mar, 2023

Pretty Impressive

A fan of Virat Kohli, Shreyanka Patil has so far impressed many in the ongoing WPL 2023 with her all-round abilities.

09 Mar, 2023

Earning Praises

Aged 20 years, Shreyanka Patil played fearless cricket both with bat and ball against Mumbai Indians, earning praise from Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana, Dinesh Karthik and more.

09 Mar, 2023

India Calling Soon?

If she continues in same vein in ongoing WPL, Shreyanka Patil might soon be reckonig for India colours.

09 Mar, 2023

