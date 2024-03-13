Meet Shreyas Iyer's Stylish Sister Shresta

13 Mar, 2024

Sunny Daud

Shresta was born in Mumbai on 29 April

Shresta Iyer is a social media influencer

Shresta did her schooling at the Convent Girls High School.

Shresta completed her graduation from Ramnarain Ruia College, Mumbai.

Shresta Iyer lives in a luxurious 4-BHK apartment at the Lodha World Crest, located in the Worli area of Mumbai, near Kamala Mills.

Shresta Iyer often seen supporting her brother Shreyas.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 5 Highest Partnerships in IPL History (2008 To 2023)

 Find Out More