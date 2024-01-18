Meet Shubman Gill's Sister Shahneel Gill
Shahneel Gill was born on December 16, 1999, in Fazilka, Punjab, India.
She completed her diploma in business administration at Red River College Polytechnic, Winnipeg in 2019.
Shahneel Gill often seen supporting Brother Shubman from the ground
Shubman and Shahneel share a very good bond.
Shahneel started her career in Canada where she worked as a customer service representative at a food ordering company called 'Skip The Dishes'.
Shahneel often shares photo with brother Shubman
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Rohit Sharma T20I Stats In M.Chinnaswamy Stadium