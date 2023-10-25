Meet Sumit Antil India's Javelin Gold Medalist In Asian Para Games
Reigning Paralympics champion Sumit Antil on Wednesday clinched a gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games javelin throw F64 event with a world record effort of 73.29m.
Sumit used to be a wrestler before his encounter that changed his life. On 5 January 2015, when he was coming back from tuitions, he met with an accident.
As his father was in the Air Force, he was shifted to the Army Hospital where doctors had to amputate his leg below the knee.
With the support of his family and friends, he never quit, and his only focus was on improving himself day by day.
He won Gold medal in Tokyo Paralympic Games with a world record.
He won Silver medal in World Para Athletics Grand Prix, Italy 2019.
He won Silver medal in World Para Athletics Championship, Dubai 2019.
