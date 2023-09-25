Meet Titas Sadhu - India's Star Bowler At Asian Games 2023
Titas Ranadeep Sadhu was born on September 29 in 2004 in West Bengal's Chinsura.
She was the part of Shafali Varma-led U-19 World Cup-winning Team
Titas Sadhu was the player of the match in the T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2023.
Titas Sadhu is an Indian cricketer who became the player of the match in the T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2023 won by the ICC Under-19 Indian Women's team.
Sadhu made her debut for the Bengal Senior Women's team in 2021 and was selected for the India U-19 Women's team for the 2023 T20 World Cup.
Titas Sadhu started playing cricket at a young age and was inspired by her father, Ranadeep Sadhu
Titas Sadhu picked up three wickets in the ongoing match Asian Games match against Sri Lanka
