Meet Uday Saharan - India's U19 Skip Who is Creating Waves!
Uday Saharan represented Punjab in the U-14, U-16, and U-19 categories.
Uday Saharan-led India has stormed into the final of the ongoing Under-19 World Cup.
Uday Saharan's father is an Ayurveda doctor who once donned the cricketing whites himself.
Uday Saharan is currently the highest run-getter in the Under-19 World Cup he scored 389 runs in 6 innings.
Uday Saharan is from the village of Madera in Sriganganagar city of Rajasthan. He was born on 8 September 2004 in Sri Ganganagar city.
Uday Saharan started playing cricket at the age of 11.
