Meet Zainab Abbas, Pakistan Sports Presenter Who Left India During ODI World Cup 2023
Zainab Abbas is a Pakistani television presenter, sports anchor, and former makeup artist.
She has been working in cricket since 2015.
Zainab was born on February 14, 1988 in Lahore, Pakistan.
Her father, Nasir Abbas, was a domestic cricketer, and her mother, Andleeb Abbas, is a politician.
Zainab studied at Aston University in Birmingham and then earned an MBA in Marketing and Strategy from the University of Warwick.
Zainab began her career as a makeup artist, but in 2015.
She auditioned for and was selected to host a World Cup cricket show.
Zainab Abbas has also covered the recently concluded Asia Cup.
