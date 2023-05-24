MI vs GT, IPL 2023: Players to Watch In Eliminator Match
Nicholas Pooran has justified his Rs.16 cr contract with LSG by notching-up 358 runs at a surreal strike rate of 173.78.
Cameron Green of MI justified the high price paid for him amassing 381 runs at a staggering strike rate of 159.41 in his debut season.
LSG's star all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has smashed 151 runs off 61 balls against MI's designated death bowler Chris Jordan. He will be one player to watch out for.
Being a marquee player, expectations would be high from LSG opener Quinton de Kock. QDK is due for a big one and fans would hope he would get a big one tonight.
Veteran Piyush Chawla has proved age is just a number by picking 20 wickets in 14 games. Given the Chepauk strip that would be used tonight, Chawla could rule the roost.
With 16 wickets in 14 games in IPL 2023, Ravi Bishnoi has been the go-to man for LSG. He would once again the key to LSG's fortune tonight.
Ishan Kishan has not lived up to the expectations this season. He would like to stand up and get counted when it matters most.
Suryakumar Yadav is the leading run-getter for MI this season with 511 runs at an astounding strike rate of 185.14. the 511 runs also comprises of one century and four fifties.
Hrithik Shokeen could be crucial for the 'five-time Champs' because the LSG side is loaded with left-handers. He could be Rohit's trump card tonight.
