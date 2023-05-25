Akash Madhwal: Interesting Facts About MI's New Star
Akash Madhwal was born on November 25, 1993, in Roorkee, Uttarakhand.
Mumbai Indians fast bowler Akash Madhwal became the first player from the state to play in the Indian Premier League.
Akash Madhwal completed graduation in engineering before taking up cricket, which was his passion.
MI's new hero has played 10 FC games, 17 List-A matches, and 29 T20 matches so far in his career.
Akash Madhwal, who took 5/5 against LSG, equals the record for the most economical spell in IPL history till now. He equals his record with legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble, who had 5/5 in four overs against RR in the 2009 IPL.
The 29-year-old engineer also picked up his maiden 5-wicket haul in T20 cricket against LSG in eliminator 1 of the IPL 2023.
Interestingly, Madhwal featured for RCB in IPL 2022 as a net bowler, and later MI picked the star pacer as a replacement for Suryakumar Yadav in IPL 2022.
The pacer played tennis ball cricket in his early days, and when the former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer, the then coach of Uttarakhand in 2019, spotted Madwhal during the 2019 trials.
The 29-year-old pacer has a connection with Rishabh Pant, who is from Uttarakhand. He was trained under Avtar Singh during the early days of his career. Avtar was also Pant's coach before he made the move to Delhi.
Akash Madhwal is also the captain of Uttrakhand's white-ball team.
