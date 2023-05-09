Rohit Sharma vs Mohammed Siraj will be another contest to watch out for as the MI captain has not clicked for his team in IPL 2023.
RCB captain Faf du Plessis has led from the front. With 511 runs, du Plessis is currently the leading run scorer in IPL 2023.
Piyush Chawla vs RCB's openers is the battle to watch out for as both Kohli and Faf have struggled against wrist-spinners in this IPL.
Virat Kohli has amassed 419 runs for RCB in IPL 2023 and is expected to play a crucial role against MI.
The Glenn Maxwell vs Piyush Chawla battle could be a potential game-changer. The MI spinner has most number of wickets for tje franchise this season.
Mohammed Siraj of RCB has been in fiery form in IPL 2023 and in powerplay the bowler has taken second most wickets (8).
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: AI Generated Indian Cricketers Gender-Swapped Images - Check Here