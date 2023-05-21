Sachin Tendulkar, Muttiah Muralitharan Roll Back Years | IN PICS
21 May, 2023
Koushik Paul
India's Sachin Tendulkar and Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka are living legends of the game.
Sachin Tendulkar and Muttiah Muralitharan are nostalgia for the 90s kids.
Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run-getter in world cricket. Muttiah Muralitharan is the top wicket-taker in international cricket.
After retirement, Sachin Tendulkar has become a part of the Mumbai Indians backroom staff. He is currently MI's mentor.
Muttiah Muralitharan, who had played for CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL, is currently the bowling coach of SRH.
Sachin Tendulkar and Muttiah Muralitharan caught up with each other before the MI vs SRH game and had a lengthy discussion.
