Mitchell Starc Education Qualification
Mitchell Starc attended Homebush Boys High School in Sydney, Australia.
Starc played cricket for the school's first-grade team.
There's no mention of him pursuing any tertiary education after high school.
Starc isn't just Aussie, he's got Slovenian ancestry! His grandfather migrated from Slovenia to Australia, and Starc even visited the country in 2016.
Starc's pace is legendary, and in 2015, he clocked the fastest ball ever bowled on Australian soil, a scorching 160.4 kmph against New Zealand.
Starc is the most expensive buy in IPL 2024 mini-auction.
