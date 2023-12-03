Happy Birthday Mithali Raj; Check Stats Of Iconic Indian Women Captain
Mithali Raj has scored 7805 runs in her ODI career.
In T20Is Mithali Raj has scored 2364 runs.
Mithali Raj has scored 699 runs in her Test career.
Mithali Raj has 8 International hundreds
Mithali scored 85 International fifties.
Mithali Raj is the only Indian who scored 2 fifties in World Cup final.
Under Mithali's captaincy, India played in two World Cup finals.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Leading Run Scorers In 2023 Across All Formats