Mohammed Shami's Luxury Car Collection | IN PICS
17 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
Mohammed Shami is one of the best fast bowlers India has ever produced. Since making his debut in 2013, Shami has been a pillar of Indian cricket in the last decade.
Just like his pace, Mohammed Shami likes speed when it comes to cars. The Indian pacer is a proud owner of a red-coloured Jaguar F-Type worth Rs 98.13 lakh. He bought it in 2022.
Mohammed Shami also owns a BMW 5 Series . It is priced between Rs 65 to 69 lakh.
The 31-year-old India speedster likes big and spacius cars and bought Toyota Fortuner and is priced between Rs 32 to 50 lakh.
Besides all these, an Audi also shines in Mohammed Shami's garage.
Mohammed Shami loves bikes and brought home a stylish Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 in 2022. It comes with a price tag of Rs 3 to 3.50 lakh.
Mohammed Shami was last seen in the World Test Championship final against Australia which India lost by 209 runs.
