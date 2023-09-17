Bowlers To Take 4 Wickets In An Over In ODIs - Full List
17 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Chaminda Vaas vs BAN, 2003
Mohammad Sami vs NZ, 2003
Mohammad Siraj vs SL, 2023
Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has equalled Chaminda Vaas' record of five wickets in 16 balls vs Bangladesh in the 2003 World Cup.
This is Mohammed Siraj maiden five wicket haul in ODIs. It came in the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka.
The Indian speedster will lead the Men in Blue pace attack with Jasprit Bumrah in the ODI World Cup 2023.
