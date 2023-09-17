Bowlers To Take 4 Wickets In An Over In ODIs - Full List

17 Sep, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

Chaminda Vaas vs BAN, 2003

Mohammad Sami vs NZ, 2003

Adil Rashid vs WI, 2019

Mohammad Siraj vs SL, 2023

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has equalled Chaminda Vaas' record of five wickets in 16 balls vs Bangladesh in the 2003 World Cup.

This is Mohammed Siraj maiden five wicket haul in ODIs. It came in the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka.

The Indian speedster will lead the Men in Blue pace attack with Jasprit Bumrah in the ODI World Cup 2023.

