Mohammed Siraj to Jasprit Bumrah: Best ODI figures for India
17 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
6/4 Stuart Binny vs Ban Mirpur 2014
6/12 Anil Kumble vs WI Kolkata 1993
6/19 Jasprit Bumrah vs Eng The Oval 2022
6/21 Mohd Siraj vs SL Colombo RPS 2023
Siraj's 6/21 is the best figures against Sri Lanka in an ODI, surpassing Waqar Younis' 6/26 in Sharjah in 1990.
Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has equalled Chaminda Vaas' record of five wickets in 16 balls vs Bangladesh in the 2003 World Cup.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will look to win his 9th final in the Asia Cup 2023 final match against Sri Lanka in Colombo at R. Premdasa Stadium.
